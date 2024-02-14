Thripunithura blast: municipal engineering division to submit report on damage to houses, properties to DDMA

February 14, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The engineering division of the Thripunithura municipality will draw up a consolidated and precise report on the extent of damage caused to houses and properties, in the firecracker explosion at Choorakkadu, in a day or two and submit it to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The DDMA will forward it to the State government for settling claims of compensation by the affected families. This was among the decisions taken at a meeting chaired by municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh attended by Revenue officials and DDMA representatives.

A decision on houses in precarious state and that requires demolition on account of being uninhabitable would be taken based on the assessment of the municipal engineering division. “It is also decided to take necessary steps to restore wells feared to be affected by chemicals in the wake of the blast. Samples will be collected and tested based on which affected wells will be cleaned up and restored. After restoration, water samples will be tested again before certifying the wells as useable,” said Ms. Santhosh.

Contamination of drinking water sources was among the major issues raised at a meeting convened by the municipality with the representatives of the action council, formed by drafting members from five affected residents associations in the neighbourhood of the blast site, to take legal recourse for timely compensation. Councillors of divisions 29 and 31 also attended the meeting.

“The meeting decided to intensify measures for facilitating compensation. A medical camp for testing hearing loss, counselling for anxiety-related issues, and general health check-up will be organised shortly. The municipal chairperson also assured to take up the issue of emergency financial assistance to the affected families during the meeting with Revenue officials,” said Sudha Suresh, Puthiyakavu division councillor.

Action council members unanimously called for banning fireworks display. Notwithstanding the assurance of the municipality to mobilise help though NGOs and other voluntary organisations, the action council members said they would embark on a legal fight parallelly for securing compensation from the organisers of the fireworks display.

