Thripunithura blast: magisterial inquiry gets under way, 10 more arrested

February 15, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The magisterial inquiry ordered by the district administration into the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura that claimed two lives and injured 25 got under way on Thursday.

Ernakulam Sub Collector K. Meera, who was away attending a meeting related to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, visited the blast site and interacted with families in the immediate neighbourhood who bore the brunt of the blast and were left with almost fully-damaged houses.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh had ordered the magisterial probe the day after the blast. The probe is likely to be wrapped up in a fortnight, and the report will be forwarded to the State government.

Temple denied permission

Meanwhile, the district administration denied a request by a temple in Maradu to hold a fireworks display in connection with the annual festival. “There is no blanket ban on fireworks display in the wake of the Thripunithura incident. But the specific request of the Maradu temple was denied based on reports by the Tahsildar and the Fire and Rescue Services department,” said Mr. Umesh.

More arrests

The Hill Palace police arrested 10 more persons in connection with the two cases registered in connection with the unauthorised fireworks display at Puthiyakavu Devi Temple by the Thekkumpuram Karayogam on Sunday and another case related to the blast at the illegal firecracker storage unit of Vadakkumpuram Karayogam on Monday. This has taken the total number of arrests to 14.

Nine persons were arrested from their hideout in a resort at Chinnakanal in Idukki on Wednesday evening, while another person linked to the fireworks contract and injured in the blast was arrested on his discharge from the hospital on Thursday.

Among the arrested were Anilkumar, 64, Santhosh, 44, and Krishnankutty Nair, 75, who were office-bearers of Thekkumpuram Karayogam and the temple administration committee. All three have been arraigned as accused in both the cases. The other six were accused of helping them to go into hiding.

Four persons were arrested in the case related to the blast on Monday. The police had invoked Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 34 (common intention), 427 (causing damage), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR had also invoked relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.