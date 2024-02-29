Thripunithura blast: HC admits plea for damage assessment, compensation

February 29, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday admitted a writ petition filed by residents near the cracker explosion site at Thripunithura seeking a directive to the authorities to assess the damage caused to their properties and award them adequate compensation.

When the petition filed by Gopinadhan C. of Choorakkad and 14 other residents came up for hearing, Justice Viju Abraham asked the government pleader to inform the court of the competent authorities who were supposed to assess damage caused to the properties of the petitioner.

The petition also sought a directive to the authorities to ensure that the explosive substances were stored or transported by the temple management committee or any other persons without following the provisions of the Explosive Act and rules. They also sought an interim compensation of ₹50,000 to meet the immediate expenses for repair of the petitioners’ houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asif Ali M.H., counsel for the petitioner, submitted that despite repeated requests for immediate disbursal of compensation, the competent authorities had not taken any steps to assess the damage suffered by the petitioners. The inaction on the part of the authorities had resulted in the violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioners guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.