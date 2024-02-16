Thripunithura blast: engineering division to wrap up inspection of over 300 houses

February 16, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The engineering division of the Thripunithura municipality has so far inspected 240 houses affected by the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura.

Multiple teams of two members each led by overseers have been visiting the affected neighbourhood since the day after the blast on February 12 (Monday) that claimed two lives and injured 25. Officials remains confident of wrapping up the inspection of the remaining 70-odd houses by February 17 (Saturday).

“We will submit the report on 240 houses already inspected to the Tahsildar on Saturday. The report on the rest of the houses will be submitted by Monday. The report has to be submitted on a prescribed format, which was received only on Thursday. Once the report is submitted, the rest is left to the Revenue department to decide on the extent of compensation and how to pay it,” said official sources.

Among the 240 houses inspected, the engineering division found only one home to be fully damaged. The house belonging to M.J. Antony, a 62-year-old autorickshaw driver, was right next to the blast site and bore the brunt of it. A voluntary organisation has come forward to build him a new home.

Another five to six houses were found to have suffered damage in excess of 50%. The rest of the houses haven’t developed cracks and were mostly found to have shattered glasses, doors, and windows, said sources.

Sub Collector K. Meera had launched magisterial inquiry ordered by the district administration into the incident on Thursday. She is likely to submit the report within a fortnight.

No fresh arrests

The accused, including the Karayogam office bearers, in the case registered in connection with the blast continue to be in hiding. A man associated with the fireworks contract who was arrested by the Hill Palace police was produced before the court and remanded on Friday. He was injured in the blast and was nabbed on his discharge from the hospital on February 15 (Thursday).