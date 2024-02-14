Thripunithura blast: A tragedy that was waiting to happen

February 14, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - KOCHI

The blast that claimed two lives and injured 25, some of them critically, at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura on Monday was a tragedy that was waiting to happen.

It was common knowledge that the plot belonging to Vadakkumpuram Karayogam in the middle of a densely populated residential area was being frequently used as a transit point of firecrackers for fireworks display during the annual festival at the Puthiyakavu Devi Temple. In fact, a similar explosion at the firecracker storage unit of Vadakkumpuram Karayogam had claimed three lives in February 1982.

Sudha Suresh, Puthiyakavu division councillor, admitted that the plot was being used as a temporary firecracker storage unit during the temple festival though she claimed to be under the impression that the organisers had secured relevant permissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had no clue that firecrackers were being unloaded on the plot in such a densely populated area. One of our members right next to the plot, and was among the worst affected, had seen a traveller and car being parked on the plot. Even as he was watching their actions, the explosion happened,” said Santhosh Kumar M., president of Choorakkadu West Residents Association (CWRA) and zonal president of Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA), the apex body of residents’ associations in Thripunithura municipality.

He also pointed out that the fireworks display was conspicuously missing from the programme notice of the temple festival.

An emergency meeting of CWRA held on Tuesday evening was highly critical of the illegal storage of firecrackers and unanimously decided never to allow such illegal acts in the neighbourhood.

Even as discontent is brewing in the neighbourhood about the callous nature of the act that proved too costly to both life and property, the more honest among local residents admitted that people were aware about the competitive fireworks display and related illegal acts.

Puthiyakavu Devaswom officials were not reachable while there was no response to a text message either. Both the president and secretary of Vadakkumpuram Karayogam were unreachable over phone.

Rema Santhosh, municipal chairperson, tried to absolve the municipality of any wrongdoing by pointing out that permission with regard to explosives had to be issued by the district administration. The municipality had no role in the whole episode and came to know that the organisers had not applied for permission from the District Disaster Management Authority only after the tragedy, she said.

The police could not be absolved of responsibility either, people in the locality say. Though they had suo motu registered a case against Thekkumpuram Karayogam for the previous evening’s illegal fireworks, a sample fireworks display had again been held just hours before the blast on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT