Thripunithura accident: one more PWD official arrested

The Hill Palace police on Monday arrested a Public Works Department (PWD) official in connection with the accident in Thripunithura owing to the alleged negligence of the PWD that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

The arrested was identified as Vineetha Varghese, 41, of Muvattupuzha. She is an Assistant Engineer with PWD (Bridges) section. She was booked under IPC 336 (endangering life or property of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence).

This came close on the heels of the arrest of Varkkichan, the contractor, and Sumesh, a PWD Overseer. Further probe is on to find out whether any senior PWD officials were involved in the case.