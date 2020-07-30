Thrikkara to conduct tests in community

Thrikkakara, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases this week in the municipal area, has received permission from the district medical authorities to launch tests for detecting the disease in collaboration with the public sector Hindustan Lifecare Limited.

Chairperson of the municipality, Usha Praveen, said that the municipal administration had decided to go in for testing a group of the most vulnerable and exposed group, including health workers, in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic. The municipality saw a spike in the number of positive cases early this week after more than 50 persons in a care home in the municipality tested positive.

Vice-Chairperson K. T. Eldho said that the steering committee of the council had approved the decision to go in for COVID-19 tests taking into consideration the prevailing situation.

The total number of positive cases has gone up to nearly 90 in the municipal area, including those in the care home in Mundampalam which has been declared a containment zone with a firstline treatment facility being established within the care home.

At present, the Maithripuram residential area close to the NGO Quarters, Kollamkudimugal, and Navodaya wards have been declared containment zones.

Though the COVID-19 cases in the care home threatened to spiral out of control, infection appears to have been contained within the care home itself with the opening of the FLTCs. No new positive cases came up on Tuesday in the municipal area.

A senior official of the municipality said that around 500 anti-body tests were being planned for the select groups in containment zones, health workers, councillors, public servants in the municipal administration and sanitation workers. Besides, random samples would also be collected for tests from the more sensitive wards.

The test results will be directly sent to the municipal administration, which have prepared a 100-bed facility at two First Line Rreatment Centres. The health centres under the municipality have been geared up to meet any rise in numbers. Volunteers under various political parties are also being trained to help out at the treatment centres.