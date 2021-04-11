Thrikkakara tops in COVID-19 cases in district

Testing and contact tracing to be intensified in the region from today

Thrikkakara recorded another spike in COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with 50 persons testing positive in the region.

The district registered 842 new cases and a positivity rate of 9.04%. The positivity rate on Sunday saw a slight drop from a rate of 10.22% on Saturday.

The highest number of active cases in the district is in the age category of 40 to 50 years, with 853 people in the age bracket recovering from the infection. This is followed by 836 people between the ages of 20 and 30 years, and 835 people between 30 and 40 years. Active cases also include 748 people between the ages of 50 and 60 and 439 people between the ages of 60 and 70.

As many as 241 children up till the age of 10 are recovering from the infection.

Vengola recorded 32 cases, Thripunithura 24, Chengamanad 20, Rayamangalam 19, Kadungalloor 18, and Fort Kochi 17. Elamkunnapuzha, Kalamassery, Cheranalloor, Palluruthy, and Vadakkekara saw 16 new cases each. Five health workers were among those who tested positive.

A health official in Thrikkakara said testing and contact tracing would be intensified in the area from Monday onwards, as per directions from the District Surveillance Officer. The recent surge in cases from the area could be attributed to people testing positive from a few establishments and offices, he added. One cluster had earlier been identified at an establishment in the Cochin Special Economic Zone, the official said. Eight new cases were recently reported among members of a film shooting team who were staying in Thrikkakara.

While 120 people tested negative on Sunday, the active caseload of the district is 5,908. Compared to a figure of 2,564 a week ago, the number of active cases has seen more than two-fold increase. A total of 9,317 samples were collected for testing on Sunday.

Of those recovering from the infection, 4,218 are at home, 31 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 16 are at PVS Hospital, and 55 are at the CIAL COVID treatment centre. At private hospitals, 385 people are admitted, while 46 people are recovering at FLTCs, and 217 are at SLTCs.

A total of 18,393 people remain in quarantine. As many as 110 fresh admissions to hospitals and FLTCs were made on Sunday.

So far, the district has recorded 1,35,216 cases, and 464 people have succumbed to the infection, going by figures from the Health Department.