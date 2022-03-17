Thrikkakara to have Kendriya Vidyalaya soon

KV officials zero in on a building at Thengode for temporarily holding classes

Kendriya Vidyala officials who visited the building belonging to the Thrikkakara Municipality at Thengode, near the district collectorate in Kakkanad, is learnt to have recommended that the building, with some alterations, can be temporarily used for holding classes from the next academic year.

Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said on Thursday that officials from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan who visited the site had found the two-storey building suitable for holding classes.

She informed that District Collector Jaffar Malik, Revenue officials and Hibi Eden, MP, had taken immense interest in offering a helping hand for the Kendriya Vidyalaya project.

Kendriya Vidyalaya officials visited the Thengode site following a favourable report from the District Collector. A permanent campus for the Kendriya Vidyalaya can be built on six acres of government land that have been identified, said Noushad Pallechi, education standing committee chairman, Thrikkakara Municipality.

The municipal authorities had earlier identified a location at Thuthiyoor, which was not found suitable for establishing Kendriya Vidyalaya. The Municipal Chairperson said the civic body would provide all support for the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya. The municipality is in favour of commencing classes in the next academic year using MAHS School in Kakkanad as a temporary arrangement.