Thrikkakara to elect new chairperson on Saturday

July 26, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST

Thrikkakara municipality will get a new chairperson on Saturday. Voting to elect the new chairperson is scheduled for 11 a.m. even as there appears to be differences of opinion within the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) on the candidate for the chairperson’s post. But the 16 Congress councillors, including those who have been dubbed as rebels, said they stood firmly behind the official candidate announced by the district leadership of the Congress.

“We received the party whip on Wednesday. There is no deviation from the party leadership’s view on the new chairperson,” said a senior councillor and Congress member who is widely seen as a rebel against the party stand on the issue.

The district leadership of the Congress had decided that Radhamani Pillai, perceived to be a long-time member of the ‘A’ group within the Congress, would be the official chairperson candidate. She will succeed Ajitha Thankappan, who was the chairperson for the first term as agreed within the party.

Ms. Thankappan stepped down from the post of chairperson on July 3. There was an agreed term of two-and-a-half years for her, which expired on June 27. But she refused to step down on the date. She alleged that her rivals within the Congress, including the new chairperson candidate, had worked against her and the council.

The former chairperson had maintained that she had delayed stepping down to make the party’s district leadership aware of her concerns.

In the meanwhile, the Muslim League has nominated P.M. Younus as the official candidate for the vice-chairman post in the municipality. He will succeed A.A. Ibrahimkutty of the Muslim League, who was voted out in a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition with the support of three of his own party members.

