Thrikkakara to consider Indore-model waste treatment plant for municipality

April 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Councillors and officials of Thrikkakara municipality will meet here on Monday to discuss the suitability of the Indore-model waste treatment plant for the civic body. They will have detailed discussions with Syed Javed Ali Warzi, managing director of Inara ventures, which handles the municipal plant in the Madhya Pradesh city.

The discussions are being held a day after the Thrikkakara Municipal Residents’ Association Apex Council organised a day-long seminar to find a solution to the lack of facilities for proper waste management in the area. Mr. Warzi was among the experts who interacted with the residents’ association representatives on Sunday.

The discussions come at a time when the Thrikkakara municipality is set to open the bids it has called for setting up a waste treatment plant in the area. The facility is expected to come up on about four acres and the municipal authorities are looking for a suitable model that will offer a permanent solution to the problem.

Inaugurating the seminar here on Sunday, Kerala High Court judge Devan Ramachandran said proper disposal of waste was the joint responsibility of the citizens and civic authorities. He warned that if waste was not disposed of in a proper way, it would pose a huge threat to public health. Former vice chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit and TRAAC president M.C. Dileepkumar presided at the inaugural function.

The seminar was organised in the background of a major fire at the Bramapuram waste yard run by the Kochi Corporation. The facility is also used by other local bodies near Kochi for disposing of biodegradable waste materials.

Former acting chief justice of Kerala High Court C. N. Ramachandran Nair said one of the biggest challenges facing the State at present was waste disposal. Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan and vice chairperson A. A. Ibrahimkutty, Kerala State Pollution Control Board chief environmental engineer Ravindran Pillai and Clean Kerala Mission founder-director Kabeer B. Haroon were among those who participated in the discussions.