Thrikkakara to adopt temporary measures to dispose of biodegradable waste

May 22, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakara Municipality has decided to temporarily use a centralised facility for disposing of biodegradable waste for a month. The decision was taken at a meeting of municipal councillors from all political parties on Monday.

Health standing committee chairman Unni Kakkanad said the decision was unanimous as the aim of the municipality was to turn biodegradable waste into fertiliser using proven methods.

The municipal authorities will also ensure that people do not dump waste in public spaces and along roads. There would be a strict monitoring mechanism as well as a waste collection system, he added. He said that there was no other option before the municipality but to temporarily resort to waste disposal at a common place with the adoption of scientific method without harming the environment or causing pollution.

The municipality expects to identify an agency for waste collection and disposal within a month.

The decision to find a common treatment facility for biodegradable waste brings a truce for now between the Kochi Corporation and the Thrikkakara Municipality. The two entities were locked in a standoff last week over movement of a waste-laden lorry from the Corporation headed for Brahmapuram through the municipality.

The ruling municipal councillors under the UDF, led by chairperson Ajitha Thankappan, had blocked two truckloads of waste from the Kochi Corporation in Thrikkakara on May 18. The municipal councillors had then claimed that the movement of waste to Brahmapuram had taken place in defiance of a court order that waste should not be moved to the dumping yard after April 30.