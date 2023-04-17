Thrikkakara rushes to meet April 30 deadline on using Brahmapuram site

April 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

With the deadline nearing for local bodies other than the Kochi Corporation to stop using the Brahmapuram yard for disposing of biodegradable waste, the Thrikkakara municipality is hastening to establish a sustainable facility for its own use. The municipality will adopt short-term measures immediately until a permanent facility is established.

Municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said the civic administration would work to meet the deadline and establish an independent facility considering its sustainability. The issue is more pressing as there is a surge in population within the municipal area.

Health standing committee chairman Unni Kakkanad said each household would be provided with biobins initially to encourage waste disposal at source. He added that biobins were being provided at 90% subsidy to those interested in treating waste at source.

Households, shops, auditoriums, hotels and restaurants were being issued notices for setting up proper waste disposal facility with the April 30 deadline in mind, he added. He said awareness creation among people was key to establishing a facility for systematic disposal of waste. The municipal authorities also planned to take up a day-long clean-up programme in all the 43 wards that had been geo-tagged, he said.

The municipality, which hosts a large number of public and private sector undertakings, has seen a surge in population. Though the voters’ list accounted for around 80,000 people, the actual population could be around 1.5 lakh, said Mr. Kakkanad. The municipal area generates around 20 tonnes of biodegradable waste a day.

Meanwhile, municipal councillors had an interactive session with Syed Javed Ali Warzi, managing director of Inara ventures that handles the municipal plant in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The meeting discussed the Indore model and its suitability for Thrikkakara. He said public-private partnership was needed to make such ventures successful. He also invited a delegation of councillors to Indore to see the plant and assess its functioning, said Salim Kunnumpuram of Thrikkakara Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council.

The municipal chairperson said the civic body was looking to acquire around four acres for setting up the proposed waste disposal facility. Bids have been invited from those holding four acres or more in the municipal area.