“Thrikkakara result a fitting response to ‘police action’ at Basilica”

The Thrikkakara bypoll result is a fitting response to the indelible wound left in the hearts of believers by the “police action” at the St. Mary’s Basilica here on Palm Sunday, Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a combine of priests, religious and lay people who have been demanding “transparency” in the functioning of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, has said.

The police and other government stakeholders resorted to the action during the Holy Mass, yielding to pressure from Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. They even entered the altar, wearing boots, said Mathew Karondukadavan, president of the movement. The government had extended support to the Cardinal on controversies like the land deal and the order of worship. The bypoll result is a fitting response to the LDF government not paying attention to the faithful who clamoured for justice in Church administration, he said in a press release.