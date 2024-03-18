Thrikkakara residents take a relook at 50-year-old town planning scheme

March 18, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Residents of the Thrikkakara municipality have taken an initiative to take a relook at the nearly 50-year-old town planning scheme to accommodate new developments, including rapid increase in population accompanied by requirement for improved infrastructure including roads, elevated walkways, and well-planned junctions.

Thrikkakra Development Forum (TDF) general convener M.S. Anilkumar said the issue of improved infrastructure and a new plan for the municipality was taken up with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) around four months ago, and that detailed discussions had been held at various levels. He added that the extension of the Kochi metro to Kakkanad had to be accompanied by broader roads and better amenities for the public, including walkways.

The Pattupurakkal Town Planning Scheme saw land acquisition by town planners and allocation of plots for residential building purposes. The scheme had not taken off the ground beyond that point and considering the present situation it was necessary that a new plan was drawn up, Mr. Anilkumar said.

Sources in the municipality said the schemes available with it would be put up for getting suggestions from stakeholders to finalise the plan. The decision to put up the plan and invite public suggestions was taken early this month.

It was under an initiative of the TDF that a suggestion was made early this year to broaden the road link between Bharata Mata College and the district collectorate. The work has now been taken up and when completed, it will bring a huge relief to traffic congestion during peak hours.

The meeting convened under the aegis of residents in November last year was attended by various stakeholders. Officials from the GCDA and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) too had attended the meeting.