Thrikkakara residents demand master plan for town

Development of town taking place in a haphazard manner, they say

Residents of Thrikkakara under the aegis of Thrikkakara Samskarika Kendram have appealed to the government to draw up a master plan for the town that is ‘expanding rapidly’.

Paul Mecheril, chief coordinator of the Kendram, said that development of the town was taking place in a haphazard manner, and that a plan was needed to take care of infrastructure and other requirements.

He added that the Thrikkakara Municipality was home to the district headquarters as well as major employment and business centres like Infopark and SmartCity. The Samskarika Kendram has made a submission before the government in this regard.

Sources in the Town Planning Department said development plans in Kochi city and surrounding areas, including the Thrikkakara Municipality, were being guided by a Structural Plan for Central City, Kochi, drawn up by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) in 1991.

Salim Kunnumpuram of Thrikkakara Residents’ Apex Council said immediate attention was needed in areas like waste management and road expansion.

Mr. Mecheril said there was sufficient revenue land to relocate several government offices now spread across different places within the municipality, and the space recovered could be utilised to have open spaces, including parks. He said there was little space within the municipality for common activities and gatherings of people.