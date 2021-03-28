Thrikkakara records 18 new COVID-19 cases

Thrikkakara recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while Kalamassery and Cheranalloor saw 10 each.

A total of 247 people tested positive in the district. No new cases were reported among health workers.

With 391 people testing negative on Saturday, the district’s active patient load is 2,810. Of those recovering from the infection, 2,173 are recuperating at home, 17 patients are at the Government Medical College Hospital, 25 are at PVS Hospital, three are at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, and four are at the District Hospital, Aluva.

While 160 patients are admitted at private hospitals, 19 are at FLTCs, and 93 are at SLTCs. A total of 10,292 people remain in quarantine.

As many as 7,549 samples were sent for testing.