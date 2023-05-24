Thrikkakara Municipality yet to identify space for disposal of biodegradable waste

May 24, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

Thrikkakara Municipality, which is on the lookout for space to temporarily dispose of biodegradable waste, is yet to zoom in on a suitable plot of land from among the three offers of land identified through an open tendering process.

Municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said on Wednesday that the health standing committee members and other councillors were part of the team looking to choose a five-acre plot to be used for disposing of waste without disturbing public peace. She added that the civic body would ensure that there was no pollution or inconvenience to people because of the facility.

Health Standing Committee chairman Unni Kakkanad said around 10,000 heavily subsidised biobins had been distributed to families which had sufficient space to establish the said mode of biodegradable waste disposal. It is estimated that there are around 20,000 households as well as residential units in housing apartments in the municipal area. The municipality is looking to collect biodegradable waste from households mostly for the temporary disposal facility.

The decision to identify a suitable plot for setting up the waste disposal facility for a short term was taken unanimously at an all-party meeting held on Monday. The decision was that biodegradable waste would be converted into fertiliser for gardens.

The chairperson said the municipality was in the process of identifying an entity to handle waste from the municipal area. The temporary facility being established by the municipality would be utilised only till a contract was finalised with a company for removal of waste, she added.