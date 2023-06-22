Thrikkakara Municipality unlikely to get land at Brahmapuram for waste treatment plant

June 22, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakara Municipality is unlikely to prove lucky in its efforts to secure a plot for its proposed waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram with the Kochi Corporation fighting its own waste management woes and struggling to set things right at Brahmapuram.

The municipality had approached the Corporation for a five-acre plot at the Brahmapuram plant after its hunt for finding land within its limits turned increasingly tough thanks to public hostility to a treatment plant in their neighbourhood.

Though a 70 cent-plot was identified for the plant within the municipal limits, the proposal had to be dropped in the face of stiff protest from the public, including the division councillor. The municipality’s attempt to include a staff quarters in the proposal to convey the message that the proposed scientific plant would not hamper normal life cut no ice with residents. This prompted the municipality to approach the Corporation, which was forced to move biodegradable waste to the Brahmapuram plant yet again earlier this month following gaps in waste collection by private agencies.

“We are yet to tide over the crisis at the Brahmapuram plant and are looking at a stopgap arrangement till the CNG plant by BPCL turns operational in a year. Plans are also afoot to utilise the refuse derived fuel shed at the plant for treating up to 50 tonnes a day by an accredited agency at an investment of ₹3 crore. This means that we don’t have land to spare for Thrikkakara at Brahmapuram. However, we commit to give first priority to treating the Thrikkakara municipality’s waste once one of these projects turns operational,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The waste movement from Thrikkakara met with a road block after the Brahmapuram plant was hit by a major fire this March. The two civic bodies had been on a collision course in its wake after the municipal authorities stopped movement of the Corporation’s waste trucks to the plant demanding that waste from Thrikkakara be also dumped at Brahmapuram.

“We have shortlisted 12 locations for the proposed plant and are exploring these places one by one. But public protest remains a major hindrance. Once land is made available, we could complete the plant in three months’ time as it has the unanimous backing of the council,” said Ajitha Thankappan, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson.