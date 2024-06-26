ADVERTISEMENT

Thrikkakara municipality to take steps to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases

Published - June 26, 2024 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Not long after a suspected water-borne disease outbreak badly hit residents of a premium apartment complex, the Thrikkakara municipality and the Health authorities have come together to take precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

A meeting organised by the municipality and the primary health centre brought together representatives of apartment complexes and villas within the municipal limits.

Presence of coliform bacteria confirmed in water samples from apartment complex in Kochi

It was decided to ensure the quality of drinking water by constantly monitoring the filtering and purifying systems. Outbreaks should be reported to the nearest health facility at the earliest. The meeting also held awareness classes on the Kerala Public Health Act and on ways to ensure drinking water quality.

Municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai opened the meeting. Standing committee chairpersons, councillors, and Health department officials attended.

As many as 441 persons in a premium apartment complex in Kakkanad were found to have had developed symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever earlier this month. Water supplied by the Kerala Water Authority and sourced through borewell, open well, rainwater harvesting, and tanker lorry was found stored together in overhead tanks of each of the buildings of the apartment complex after a purification process.

Health Minister Veena George had warned of action under the Kerala Public Health Act against the association office-bearers of the apartment complex following accusations that they had suppressed facts about the outbreak and delayed reporting the health issue.

