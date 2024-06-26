GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrikkakara municipality to take steps to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases

Published - June 26, 2024 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Not long after a suspected water-borne disease outbreak badly hit residents of a premium apartment complex, the Thrikkakara municipality and the Health authorities have come together to take precautionary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

A meeting organised by the municipality and the primary health centre brought together representatives of apartment complexes and villas within the municipal limits.

Presence of coliform bacteria confirmed in water samples from apartment complex in Kochi

It was decided to ensure the quality of drinking water by constantly monitoring the filtering and purifying systems. Outbreaks should be reported to the nearest health facility at the earliest. The meeting also held awareness classes on the Kerala Public Health Act and on ways to ensure drinking water quality.

Municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai opened the meeting. Standing committee chairpersons, councillors, and Health department officials attended.

As many as 441 persons in a premium apartment complex in Kakkanad were found to have had developed symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever earlier this month. Water supplied by the Kerala Water Authority and sourced through borewell, open well, rainwater harvesting, and tanker lorry was found stored together in overhead tanks of each of the buildings of the apartment complex after a purification process.

Health Minister Veena George had warned of action under the Kerala Public Health Act against the association office-bearers of the apartment complex following accusations that they had suppressed facts about the outbreak and delayed reporting the health issue.

Related Topics

disease / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.