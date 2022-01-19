Thrikkakara Municipality to launch mass cleaning campaign

Kochi

19 January 2022 18:41 IST

‘Haritha Bhavanam, Haritha Nagaram’ likely to begin on Sunday

The Thrikkakara municipal authorities will hold an online meeting with residents’ associations, hospital authorities, voluntary agencies, traders and shop owners, NCC, members of the Haritha Karma Sena, schools and students’ organisations and other stakeholders on Thursday to decide on a mass cleaning campaign of the municipality to be launched on Sunday. The effort is to launch a mass cleaning campaign with people’s support, said Rashid Ullampally, health standing committee chairman of the municipality.

He said the aim is to have a totally ‘green’ municipality with people from all walks of life participating in the campaign to get rid of waste from their localities in a coordinated manner. “It will be possible to maintain the status of a green municipality with the support of the residents’ associations and participation from each of the wards in the municipality,” he said.

The programme, called ‘Haritha Bhavanam, Haritha Nagaram’, will aim to inculcate the practice of proper waste disposal and clean environment. The meeting on Thursday will finalise the date for launching the mass cleaning campaign, which is expected to begin on Sunday.

The municipality, which hosts the headquarters of the district administration, had come under criticism for its failure to implement proper waste disposal facilities. The effort now is to address the long-standing issue.

Land to be identified

The municipal authorities are also on the look out for a piece of land for proper disposal and treatment of waste, said the health standing committee chairman. He said the land, once identified and acquired, will be turned into a green park. The municipality, he said, wanted most of the waste to be treated at source so that the common problem of dumping of waste in public places can be avoided.

Shopping complex

Meanwhile, the municipality is going ahead with plans to set up a major shopping complex attached to its proposed new administrative complex close to the present municipal office near the district collectorate. The proposal is to demolish the old shopping complex, which is about 30 years old, and erect a new complex with space for the municipal administrative offices as well as space for shops, said Ajitha Thankappan, municipal Chairperson.