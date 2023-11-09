Thrikkakara municipality to launch AI-driven app to ensure supply of good quality food

November 09, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

After receiving considerable flak, including from the Opposition, for its now aborted move to restrict the functioning of eateries during night hours, the Thrikkakara municipality seems determined to win back public opinion by introducing an artificial intelligence-driven mobile application for ensuring supply of good quality food.

The health wing of the civic body is launching the app — Thrikkakara Consumer Remarks Forum — to empower consumers, which is by and large an unorganised community. The app aims at plugging the holes in consumer protection rules while at the same time offering a forum to consumers to discuss and air their views and grievances.

“The app is perceived as a public platform for consumers to share their good and bad experiences. Initially, we planned a WhatsApp group but then felt the need for a mobile application for consumers to air their reactions and register complaints categorised based on different consumer goods. It will be launched shortly,” said Unni Kakkanad, health standing committee chairperson, Thrikkakara municipality.

The primary objective of the application is to ensure that consumers get good quality food. Anyone within the Thrikkakara municipal limits can become a member of the application. It will serve as a platform for discussing and lodging complaints, if any, about the quality of food, pricing, weight, shelf life of materials bought, and ill-treatment of consumers.

The app will also facilitate audio-video evidence. It will serve as a repository of all valid information for consumers. “Members from the municipality, health wing, legal metrology, and law enforcement agencies will also be aboard the app. The municipality will facilitate prompt legal measures based on complaints considering that people’s health and pride are also the responsibility of the government and local bodies. The app will ensure that the food service industry remains alert and improve their services,” he said.