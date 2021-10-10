Thrikkakara municipality to develop infrastructure at stadium

ULCCS entrusted with task of preparing plan, project estimate

The Thrikkakara municipality has decided to raise the standard of its existing stadium and to build infrastructure matching international standards complete with an athletics track, facilities for Sevens football, badminton and volleyball courts, gymnasium and basic amenities such as bathrooms and toilets.

Municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said on Sunday that the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) had been entrusted with the task of preparing a plan for the development of the stadium as well as preparing an estimate for the project. According to initial estimates, the stadium project will cost about ₹3 crore. The project report is expected to be ready within a fortnight.

It is expected that the stadium development will also take into consideration the availability of government land lying adjacent to the present stadium complex, which is now being used by football players. The parking of vehicles in the stadium area will be prevented and a security guard will be appointed to check the misuse of the ground.

The decision to develop the stadium has been welcomed by Thrikkakara residents. Anil Kumar of the residents’ apex council said Thrikkakara, the hub of information technology companies, needed a quality playground and sports complex to cater to the recreational needs of people. He said though the municipal authorities had been spending money on the stadium in the past, comprehensive development of the facility had not taken place. Municipality authorities said the overgrowth of grass in the stadium area would be cleared on Monday.