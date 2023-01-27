ADVERTISEMENT

Thrikkakara Municipality sends resolution against secretary to government

January 27, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Rift between UDF and secretary had escalated after the latter filed a police complaint accusing Congress councillors of threatening him

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrikkakara Municipal Council has passed a resolution urging the government to remove the secretary of the civic body.

The rift between the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) and secretary B. Anilkumar had escalated after the latter filed a police complaint accusing Congress councillors of threatening him.

The UDF had accused him of blocking the council’s resolutions and not signing bills for utilisation of Plan funds. The resolution was passed after 25 councillors supported it amid protests by the Opposition, which alleged that it was passed in violation of rules.

Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said on Friday that the resolution had been forwarded to the government for necessary follow-up action. The Plan fund utilisation in the municipality had taken a hit owing to non-cooperation by the secretary who had put up queries over most bills submitted for his signature, she added.

The secretary had alleged that the ruling council had exerted pressure on him to record decisions that were never taken at the council meetings and also in violation of rules. The chairperson said the secretary was asked to furnish his differences in writing, but he refused to oblige. The superintendent was given charge after the secretary went on leave.

