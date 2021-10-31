Thrikkakara Municipality relaunches programme to sterilize dogs

KOCHI

31 October 2021 01:50 IST

Sixteen dogs sterilized so far under the supervision of an expert team

The Thrikkakara municipal authorities have relaunched a programme to sterilize and rehabilitate community dogs with support from Daya Animal Care Foundation, a voluntary agency which runs Daya Technical Team for Animal Birth Control.

Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said the programme had been launched to sterilize dogs and rehabilitate them to control community dog population. Municipality health standing committee chairman Rashid Ullampilly said the expertise of Daya Foundation was being utilised to rehabilitate community dogs, and that the operation was being supervised by the Kerala High Court, which had issued a directive to ensure humane treatment of animals.

The killing of an unspecified number of community dogs in Thrikkakara towards the end of July this year had led to allegations by animal rights activists of cruelty to animals. They had demanded an inquiry into the incidents as well as remedial measures under rules governing welfare of animals.

Ambily Purackal of Daya Foundation said the sterilization programme was launched on October 16, and that till October 29, a total of 16 dogs had been sterilized under the supervision of the Daya expert team, which comprised veterinary surgeons and experienced animal handlers.

The operations are conducted between 5.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. during which the identified dogs are caught and taken to the sterilization centre at Brahmapuram. They are rehabilitated after they recover and are fully healthy after sterilization.

An official from the municipality accompanies the Daya team to identify the areas from where the dogs are to be caught for sterilization. The entire process is in keeping with the demand put up by the municipal authorities, Daya sources said.

It was alleged in July was that the municipal authorities had engaged a team of dog-catchers from Kozhikode to poison community dogs to contain their population. The UDF-led ruling council had denied the charges.