Thrikkakara Municipality pins hopes on BPCL’s bio-CNG plant for waste management

September 11, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakara Municipality, which is yet to revive its plan to set up its own centralised biodegradable waste treatment plant, hopes that it will be included among local bodies that may be allowed to tie up with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for the proposed waste-to-bio-CNG project at Brahmapuram.

Municipal chairperson Radhamani Pillai on Monday said the civic body had not taken forward its waste treatment plant project that was proposed after the May 31 deadline set by the Kochi Corporation for using the Brahmapuram facility for dumping refuse ended. Ms. Pillai said the municipality had invited bids from private entities to set up a centralised waste treatment plant. However, the bids were not opened though the civic body had identified a plot for the proposed plant.

Biodegradable household waste is now collected on a regular basis in the municipality and the process has been taken over by a private contractor engaged by the civic body.

Earlier, the Pollution Control Board (PCB), on a directive from the National Green Tribunal, had imposed a penalty of ₹2.92 crore on the municipality for its failure to comply with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Meanwhile, information elicited through an RTI application indicated that Thrikkakara had spent ₹7,15,336 on waste disposal in May, June, and July this year.

The municipality is served by 74 Haritha Karma Sena workers who collect waste from households. They collect biodegradable waste from 3,952 households and non-degradable materials from 8,000 households.

The RTI information also said that the workers were being paid from the consortium fund received through user fee. Each household pays ₹200 for collection of biodegradable waste and ₹60 for non-biodegradable waste.

The fees received for waste collection from households during May, June, and July totalled ₹37,76,667. The municipality also received ₹1,88,555 through sale of non-biodegradable waste materials in the three months.

The RTI information, elicited by Raju Vazhakala, also showed that the municipality had paid ₹8,74,400 between June 2 and July 12 this year to the company collecting biodegradable waste, while Haritha Karma Sena members were paid ₹38,06,158 in salaries for the months of May, June, and July.

