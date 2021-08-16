Thrikkakara Municipality moots ₹90-lakh tourism project

Leisure corridor envisaged between Kadambrayar and Edachira stream

The Thrikkakara municipal council has proposed a plan to invest about ₹90 lakh to establish a link between the Kadambrayar and Edachira stream and develop the corridor into a facility that will draw tourists. Initial works will involve strengthening the banks of the Kadambrayar and the Edachira stream, situated in the heart of Infopark, the information technology hub in Kakkanad.

Besides strengthening the banks of the two waterbodies, works, once approved by the District Planning Committee, will include laying of tiles and beautification of the area. The municipal authority has said that water hyacinth in the Edachira stream will be removed as part of the project.

Somi Reji, chairman of the Public Works Standing Committee of the municipality, said that a detailed project report had been submitted to the District Planning Committee and works would be taken up after the approval is received for the project, which is aimed at turning the area into a leisure spot as thousands of IT professionals work in Infopark and auxiliary facilities in the area.

Walkway renovation

Meanwhile, the District Tourism Promotion Council has moved ahead with renovation of the walkway along a stretch of the Kadambrayar and a boat bay that were built about 10 years ago. Renovation works will be undertaken after the tenders are approved, DTPC sources said. They also said that tenders had been invited for the boating unit and restaurant. An estimate of the expenses involved in the renovation of the walkway and related facilities would be finalised soon, they added.