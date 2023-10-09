Thrikkakara municipality denies charges of irregular waste collection

October 09, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakra municipal authorities have denied allegations that collection of biodegradable waste in the municipal area has gone off track.

Health standing committee chairman Unni Kakkanad said waste collection in the municipal area was regular, and was being done once a week. There was no disruption in the movement of waste, he added.

The municipality denied charges of waste heaps springing up in public spaces owing to irregular collection and removal. The authorities also said that they did not owe any arears to the private agency engaged to collect waste. The municipality pays ₹4 per kg of waste collected by the agency.

Mr. Kakkanad said the municipality had written to the district and State authorities to actively consider its appeal to utilise the waste at the Brahmapuram dumping yard for the bio-CNG plant to be set up by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Opposition councillor M.K. Chandrababu said the civic authorities had failed to ensure waste collection and disposal. He said nothing happened after the authorities attempted to identify a plot of land for setting up a treatment facility. He added that the municipality was not collecting waste from hotels and eateries within its limits.

