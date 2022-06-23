Thrikkakara Municipality cancels pact with ULCCS for building bus terminal

Civic body to float open tenders for project

Civic body to float open tenders for project

The Thrikkakara Municipality has decided to cancel the agreement with Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) for constructing its bus terminal-cum-shopping complex.

The decision was taken by the council stating that the society failed to initiate timely steps to start the work despite signing an agreement in January. Ajitha Thankappan, Chairperson, said on Thursday that the ULCCS did not submit even the detailed project report even after six months of signing the agreement.

“The process to associate with the society had started a year ago even though the agreement was signed in January. They had sought a no-objection certificate for initiating the works. We had approached the government through the District Collector to get the clearance. The agreement was signed after getting the government nod,” she said.

She said the council has decided to float open tenders for the project after deciding to cancel the agreement with the ULCCS. On why the tender process was not initiated earlier, the Chairperson said that such a decision was taken under the belief that the society would carry out the work to the satisfaction of the council.

The civic body had entrusted the society with the preparation of the project report and the estimate for the projects including bus terminal, mini tourism hub at Kadambrayar, modernisation of the mini stadium at Kakkanad and an apartment complex for homeless families.

A senior official of the ULCCS said that they had given two letters to the municipality asking for approval from the Revenue department, which owned the land, for carrying out the site survey as part of finalising the design. “Revenue officials had objected to the survey when our team visited the site. The detailed project report could not be finalised without carrying out the design survey,” he said.