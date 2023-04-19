Thrikkakara municipality begins distribution of biobins; 5,500 applicants to receive them initially

April 19, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The first 5,500 applicants for the highly subsidised biobins for processing biodegradable waste at the household level in Thrikkakara will get them in the first phase in an intensive drive by the municipal authorities to meet the April 30 deadline set by Kochi Corporation for use of the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard.

The distribution of biobins began on Tuesday. While the municipality has received over 5,000 applications for biobin units, being given at 90% subsidy, the civic body is also preparing another 10,000 units keeping in mind the future requirements, said health standing committee chairman Unni Kakkanad.

The distribution of biobins in two wards has been completed. All applicants have been given the units that can be used as a small unit for processing household biodegradable waste into fertiliser. Municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said the immediate requirement for processing household waste at source could be met through biobins.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the municipality is looking to the State government to sanction the acquisition of four acres within the municipal area for setting up a new waste treatment plant. Biodegradable waste generation in the area is around 20 tonnes. Nondegradable waste, including plastic, will be collected and handed over to a processing company as is the practice now.

The municipality has, in the meanwhile, begun to issue notices to institutions including auditoriums, hotels, and residential apartment complexes to set up their own waste processing units as per their requirements.