Thrikkakara municipality awaiting transfer of Revenue land for setting up waste treatment plant

The Thrikkakara municipal authorities are keeping their fingers crossed as they wait for the final clearance from the district administration for the allocation of around 20 cents for setting up a composting plant for turning biodegradable waste into manure.

As multiple plots identified across the municipal area for the project had to be abandoned in the face of popular protest, the municipality finally zeroed in on the Revenue department’s plot behind the municipal office for the purpose and placed a detailed project report (DPR) for the consideration of District Collector N.S.K. Umesh. The government has authorised ad hoc committees chaired by District Collectors to assign land for solid waste treatment projects.

“We have forwarded the DPR to the Suchitwa Mission for its comments, especially with regard to the extent of land required for such a proposal. Once the report is received, which is likely to be favourable, the plot will be transferred to the municipality,” said Mr. Umesh who along with the the municipal authorities had visited the plot last week.

Nifih S. Haq, district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission, said such proposals were usually forwarded to the agency for technical report on their feasibility.

The municipal authorities continue to be sceptical whether there would be public protests against setting up the plant in the said plot as well. They, however, remain hopeful that there would not be much of an opposition since the plot being already the collection point from where biodegradable waste from across the municipal limits is being loaded into trucks. Disposal of biodegradable waste has become a major headache for the municipality ever since the fire breakout at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram where waste from the municipality used to be dumped previously.

“At present, the municipality is paying a private agency around ₹60,000 a day for disposal of around 10 tonnes of a waste a day. It is high time we found a feasible alternative mechanism till the BPCL-Kochi Refinery’s compressed biogas plant at Brahmapuram turns operational. We have asked for around 50 cents for the smooth operation of the plant,” said Unni Kakkanad, health standing committee chairman, Thrikkakara municipality.

