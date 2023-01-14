ADVERTISEMENT

Thrikkakara municipal secretary submits petition against Congress councillors

January 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thrikkakara municipal secretary B. Anilkumar has petitioned the Additional Chief Secretary for Local Self-Governments and the District Police Chief (Kochi City) accusing Congress councillors of threatening him and has demanded police protection.

The petition named a councillor who allegedly threatened to beat him up after locking him up in his cabin and another councillor who had threatened him before. Mr. Anilkumar alleged that norms were being violated in the municipality, and that he was being pressured into playing along.

Pressure was being exerted to record decisions that were never taken at the council meetings, even those dismissed owing to protests, in the minutes, he alleged. He said the Congress councillor had threatened him in the presence of the municipal chairperson in her cabin on Thursday.

Mr. Anilkumar also named in the complaint another Congress councillor who had threatened him in his cabin in the past.

