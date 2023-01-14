HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrikkakara municipal secretary submits petition against Congress councillors

January 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Thrikkakara municipal secretary B. Anilkumar has petitioned the Additional Chief Secretary for Local Self-Governments and the District Police Chief (Kochi City) accusing Congress councillors of threatening him and has demanded police protection.

The petition named a councillor who allegedly threatened to beat him up after locking him up in his cabin and another councillor who had threatened him before. Mr. Anilkumar alleged that norms were being violated in the municipality, and that he was being pressured into playing along.

Pressure was being exerted to record decisions that were never taken at the council meetings, even those dismissed owing to protests, in the minutes, he alleged. He said the Congress councillor had threatened him in the presence of the municipal chairperson in her cabin on Thursday.

Mr. Anilkumar also named in the complaint another Congress councillor who had threatened him in his cabin in the past.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.