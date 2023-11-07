HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrikkakara municipal council to take a decision on night curbs on eateries

November 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrikkakara municipality seems to have taken a step back from restricting the functioning of eateries within its limits in the night with a decision now left to the council, which is set to meet on Wednesday.

The proposal to keep eateries closed between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. has been included in the agenda of the council meeting even as it continues to evoke stiff resistance from large sections, including the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA). There was also criticism on social media and the municipality seems to have disabled the comments section of its Facebook page, with only favourable comments being visible now.

Health standing committee chairperson Unni Kakkanad said the implementation of the proposal would be subjected to the council decision. The proposal was made by the municipality after enforcement agencies, including the police and excise, marked out five points in Thrikkakara where they suspected that groups, mostly of students, were assembling at eateries under suspicious circumstances mainly for substance abuse.

“Techies are largely unaffected by the early closure of eateries since they have round-the-clock canteen on their company premises. When youngsters, including girls, from even far off areas travel to these eateries late in the night on the pretext of having a cup of tea and snack then it is very evident what their intentions are,” he said.

However, techies are not convinced as they took out a ‘night walk’ in front of Infopark Kochi campus around 10 p.m., under the aegis of the organisation Progressive Techies in protest against the proposed municipal decision, accusing it as an easy way out for covering up the slack work of enforcement agencies.

“Very few depend on the eateries within the park as the prices are unaffordable. Besides, such a decision hampering the night life will drive away reputed companies and quality employees as well. Thrikkakara being a IT hub, the municipal authorities should have take the opinion of the IT segment,” said Aneesh Panthalani, president of Progressive Techies. He said the decision might backfire, considering that substance abuse worsened during the lockdown period when people could not move around.

KHRA district president Manoharan T. said the decision was unacceptable and the association would not comply with it even if it was to be implemented.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.