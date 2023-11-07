Thrikkakara municipal council to take a decision on night curbs on eateries

November 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakara municipality seems to have taken a step back from restricting the functioning of eateries within its limits in the night with a decision now left to the council, which is set to meet on Wednesday.

The proposal to keep eateries closed between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. has been included in the agenda of the council meeting even as it continues to evoke stiff resistance from large sections, including the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA). There was also criticism on social media and the municipality seems to have disabled the comments section of its Facebook page, with only favourable comments being visible now.

Health standing committee chairperson Unni Kakkanad said the implementation of the proposal would be subjected to the council decision. The proposal was made by the municipality after enforcement agencies, including the police and excise, marked out five points in Thrikkakara where they suspected that groups, mostly of students, were assembling at eateries under suspicious circumstances mainly for substance abuse.

“Techies are largely unaffected by the early closure of eateries since they have round-the-clock canteen on their company premises. When youngsters, including girls, from even far off areas travel to these eateries late in the night on the pretext of having a cup of tea and snack then it is very evident what their intentions are,” he said.

However, techies are not convinced as they took out a ‘night walk’ in front of Infopark Kochi campus around 10 p.m., under the aegis of the organisation Progressive Techies in protest against the proposed municipal decision, accusing it as an easy way out for covering up the slack work of enforcement agencies.

“Very few depend on the eateries within the park as the prices are unaffordable. Besides, such a decision hampering the night life will drive away reputed companies and quality employees as well. Thrikkakara being a IT hub, the municipal authorities should have take the opinion of the IT segment,” said Aneesh Panthalani, president of Progressive Techies. He said the decision might backfire, considering that substance abuse worsened during the lockdown period when people could not move around.

KHRA district president Manoharan T. said the decision was unacceptable and the association would not comply with it even if it was to be implemented.