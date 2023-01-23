Thrikkakara municipal council plans resolution against secretary

January 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakara municipal council plans to pass a resolution against the municipal secretary on January 25 with a bid to oust him.

The resolution is being moved reportedly because the secretary has been “blocking” the council’s resolutions and not signing bills for utilisation of Plan funds, according to chairperson Ajitha Thankappan.

The council will request the State government to remove the secretary once the resolution is passed. If the government does not oblige, the municipal council plans to take the matter to court, said the chairperson, who accused the secretary of putting up queries over most bills submitted for his signature.

There have also been occasions when the secretary tried to sabotage the authority of the elected council, Ms. Thankappan alleged. She claimed that the secretary had also been trying to “mislead” the higher authorities on the council’s decisions.

When contacted on Monday, municipal secretary B. Anilkumar said he was on leave and refused to comment on the developments.

The chairperson also said that the secretary was acting on behalf of the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF), a claim strongly denied by a senior LDF member in the council. “How can the secretary help the LDF?” he asked when pointed out that the chairperson had alleged that the municipal secretary was being helpful to the Opposition.

The LDF member said the secretary’s stand was against corruption in the council. It has been a procession of corrupt activities in the municipality over the past two-and-a-half years, the member claimed.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has been ruling the municipality since the new council was elected. The municipality has a 43-member council in which there are 21 UDF councillors, including five IUML members.

The chairperson said the lack of cooperation from the secretary had resulted in delays in spending Plan funds. She added that Thrikkakara was among the lowest spenders of Plan funds in the State. The funds will lapse after March 15 if not utilised by then, she claimed.