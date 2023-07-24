Thrikkakara municipal council approves agreement for waste disposal

July 24, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The uncertainty over the disposal of biodegradable waste in Thrikkakara municipality was resolved on Monday after an emergency council decided to approve the agreement between the municipality and the company concerned with a few amendments as proposed by the opposition.

The disposal of waste had come to a near halt in the municipality over the non-payment of dues that had run up to around ₹10 lakhs. The municipality was in danger of being turning stinky after the waste started piling up on the vehicles of the Haritha Karma Sena members after the company declined to collect it.

“The agreement was already in place, only it wasn’t approved by the council without which the bills could not be cleared. The emergency council meeting decided to approve the agreement with a few amendments such as the actual volume of waste being collected and the number of vehicles being engaged by the company. Once the minutes of the meeting is ready and the amendments are incorporated, the dues will be cleared,” said councillor Smitha Sunny who is serving as the acting chairperson after the incumbent Ajitha Thankappan stepped down earlier this month. The chairperson’s election will be held later this month.

Ms. Sunny said that the concern of the company over whether the agreement would be ratified by the council has now been put to rest. The company had agreed to collect waste from the municipality at the rate of ₹4 per kilogram. The households in municipality generates around 10 tonnes of waste a day and the company is expected to collect it.

“The agreement didn’t have clarity about the exact tonnage to be collected by the company. Such nitty-gritties now stand settled. The full-fledged waste collection by the company will resume from Tuesday,” said Ms. Sunny.

The agreement with the company was reached during the tenure of Ms. Thankappan. But it could not be placed before the council for approval as she had to step down before that as per an intra-party agreement in the Congress.

The municipality had to rope in the company for waste disposal after it had to stop dumping waste at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram in the wake of the devastating fire.

The municipality has also engaged another company for the disposal of non-biodegradable waste. The Haritha Karma Sena collects both the waste and hands it over to the companies concerned for their disposal.