Thrikkakara municipal chairperson goes incommunicado

June 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

On a day when she was supposed to step down as Thrikkakara municipal chairperson, Ajitha Thankappan went incommunicado, leaving the District Congress Committee (DCC) in the dark.

DCC president Muhammed Shiyas had asked Ms. Thankappan to submit her resignation as decided at a Congress parliamentary party meeting held on Monday night. As per an intra-party agreement mediated by the DCC immediately after the local body polls, Ms. Thankappan of the ‘I’ faction was supposed to make way for Radhamani Pillai of the ‘A’ faction after two-and-a-half years.

Ms. Thankappan, however, was unreachable as both her mobile phones were switched off nor was she at home. Mr. Shiyas was unaware about her whereabouts. He, however, was confident that she would eventually fall in line without forcing the party to take disciplinary action.

Ms. Pillai said she did not try to contact her colleague. She was however not forthcoming when asked about any potential move on the part of the ‘A’ faction if Ms. Thankappan declined to put in her papers. “There is no need for us to intervene. It is for the party leadership to ensure that the agreement which was struck under its aegis is honoured,” said Ms. Pillai.

Incidentally, eight councillors, including Ms. Thankappan, had kept away from the parliamentary party meeting attended by Ms. Shiyas and Uma Thomas, MLA. Reports of Ms. Thankappan and Ms. Pillai being not on the best of terms further left the rumour mills spinning.

The Congress leadership was aware of the frosty relations, but was confident of resolving them in the days between the resignation of Ms. Thankappan and the election of Ms. Pillai as her successor. It is also learnt that the ‘I’ faction had insisted on seeking the opinion of Congress rebels with whose support the United Democratic Front (UDF) had managed to wrest power, but the ‘A’ faction dispelled it as unnecessary in implementing an agreement reached within the party.

A change of guard in the chairperson’s post is set to be followed by a similar change in the post of vice chairperson held by the Indian Union Muslim League following a similar understanding in that party. A.A. Ibrahimkutty is to make way for P.M. Younus. Though Mr. Younus was initially reluctant to assume the post, it is learnt that the party has managed to convince him.

In the 43-member council, the UDF has the support of 25, including that of four Congress rebels.