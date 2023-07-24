Thrikkakara KV issue taken up with District Collector, says Minister

July 24, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi has stated in the Lok Sabha that the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thrikkakara remained pending as the proposed land for the project was found not suitable.

It was not suitable due to a pond in the middle of the land and lack of proper approach road, she said in reply to a question raised by Hibi Eden, MP, on the inordinate delay in making the project a reality. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has taken up the matter with District Collector, Ernakulam, for making the land suitable by filling it and providing access road to the site or alloting alternative land, she said. The Union government had sanctioned the project in March 2019.

Mr. Eden has asked whether the Centre had taken note of the situation where the identification of land, pathway construction, and other related responsibilities for the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kakkanad had not been completed by the State government. He had also sought a reply on whether the Centre is exploring alternative locations for the project in view of the delay on the part of the State government in initiating the necessary measures.

The Ernakulam MP had earlier said that the project could be launched without delay once the Revenue and Agriculture departments issued necessary clearances. The CMI Church had agreed to provide around 20 cents close to the identified site, which would enable better access to the project site, he said.