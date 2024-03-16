Thrikkakara, five panchayats lagging behind in user fee collection

March 16, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Thrikkakara municipality and five panchayats are yet to achieve the 50% target in the user fee collection from waste generators for availing the services of Haritha Karma Sena volunteers in Ernakulam.

The panchayats lagging in the collection of user fee from households and commercial establishments included Thiruvaniyoor (49.5%); Vadakkekara (44%); Nellikuzhi (36.6%); Cheranelloor (34.5%); Kalady (20.2%), according to a review of the collection of user fee by local bodies carried out under the ‘Navakeralam Karma Padhathi’ of the government as of February, 2024.

The local bodies are collecting user fee ranging from ₹50 to ₹125 monthly from the waste generators. The amount is collected as the service fee for deployment of Haritha Karma Sena volunteers for doorstep collection of non biodegradable waste.

The data was collected through the Haritha Mithram mobile application that aimed at streamlining waste collection system digitally. The officials of the Local Self Government department pointed out that there was a reluctance among a section of waste generators to provide the monthly user fee. They wanted the local bodies to meet the expenses. However, the department had made it clear last year itself that waste generators will have to pay user fee for availing the services of the volunteers.

Except for Thrikkakara, the subscription coverage has seen a spike in other municipalities. Eloor topped the list, with a coverage of 95.7% followed by Muvattupuzha (95.18%); North Paravur (94.08%); Angamaly (88.6%); Piravom (86.8%); Maradu (84.6%). Aluva has been able to cloak 79.6% coverage.

Among the panchayats, Keezhmad topped the list, with 98.3% coverage followed by Palakuzha (94.9%); Mulamthuruthy (89.8%); Edakkattuvayal (89.3%); Maneed (87.7%); Edavanakkad (87.7%). The panchayats that are yet to increase the coverage above 60% included Vadavucode-Puthencruz (55.7) and Kunnukara (52.1).