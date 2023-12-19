Thrikkakara Development Forum, IT professionals demand widening of roads to Infopark before erecting barricades for metro extension

December 19, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Thrikkakara Development Forum and IT professionals have demanded development of wider access roads to Infopark, fearing worsening of congestion when barricades are erected to construct the Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension.

The Thrikkakkara Development Forum has been in the forefront of organisations that have been demanding wide roads, footpaths, and safe commute in the region. Expressing deep concern over mounting number of accidents in Kakkanad, M.S. Anilkumar, its general convenor, said government agencies ought to take steps to prevent the ‘IT hub becoming an accident hub’ since fatal and other road accidents were taking place due to narrow and ill-maintained roads.

The forum has been creating awareness among stakeholders about the chaos that will prevail when roads are barricaded for the metro’s 11.20-km Kakkanad extension. It has also been spearheading efforts to decongest Collectorate Junction by acting in tandem with National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

“The Forum has decided not to permit erection of barricades before narrow roads in Kakkanad and those leading to Infopark are widened and made safe for commuting. There is also tremendous scope to develop alternative roads. Road corridors that ought to be developed as four-lane corridors on a priority basis are the Collectorate Junction-Bharata Mata College stretch of Seaport-Airport Road, Kakkanad-IMG-Infopark Road, and Kakkanad-Pallikkara Road. Further east, Infopark-Karimugal-Puthen Cruz Road must be widened to four-lane, while a mobility hub must be readied at Infopark,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

The Forum also reiterated its demand for the speedy realisation of the long-pending Chakkaraparambu (on Palarivattom-Vyttila NH bypass)-Vennala-Chittetukara-Infopark Road and the development of Pipeline Road as two-lane corridor for light vehicles to bypass Civil Line Road when the metro extension is being built.

Yet another organisation that has been actively campaigning to improve roads and public transport in and around Infopark is Prathidhwani, a State-level IT employees’ welfare organisation. “Neither Kochi Metro Rail Limited nor civic agencies have stepped in to prevent traffic snarls that have become acute on Chittetukara-CEPZ-Infopark Road where barricades were put up at frequent intervals for the metro extension work. Potholes on either side have made matters worse. This has resulted in traffic snarls becoming common even during off-peak hours, especially so since over 70,000 employees commute to Infopark alone,” said Jidheesh Rajan, secretary of its Kochi unit.

With the KSRTC and private buses not operating regular services, most IT professionals depend on private vehicles or have to pay double the meter fare by autorickshaw. On its part, the KSRTC has withdrawn bus services from Infopark to, among other places, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram. A memorandum on these issues will be submitted at the Navakerala Sadas as its postponed meeting will be held in Ernakulam shortly.

The two organisations also reiterated their demand to extend the operation of Water Metro ferries beyond the Kakkanad terminal up to Infopark where the fate of a ferry terminal is reportedly uncertain due to the location of a bund.