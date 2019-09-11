Thrikkakara decked up for Thiruvonam

The road leading to the famous Thrikkakara temple is witnessing heavy traffic and the temple premises resound with traditional percussion performances. Temporary shops selling toys, sweets and knick-knacks have sprouted along the walkway leading to the temple compound while elephants are seen all around the temple property. Thrikkakra is all decked up to celebrate Thiruvonam.

The Thiruvonam eve on Tuesday was marked by Uthrada sadya in which around 5,000 people were served lunch, opening the stage for an even bigger votive feast for around 15,000 people on Thiruvonam day on Wednesday. The spells of rain throughout Monday and Tuesday have not dampened the spirits as thousands of devotees continued to throng the temple for various ceremonies, starting early Tuesday morning.

The highlight of Wednesday’s celebrations, besides the massive feast starting at 10.30 a.m., will be the colourful procession which will include nine elephants. There will be fireworks as part of the conclusion of celebrations.

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities launched Onam celebrations with the arrival of the Onam festival flag from Thripunithura. R. Chandrika Devi, chairperson of the Thripunithura Municipality, handed over the flag on Tuesday morning to Sheela Charu, Thrikkakara municipal chairperson. The flag was then brought to the Thrikkakara temple, where it was handed over to Rukia Jamal, chairperson of Kalamassery municipality. The flag, after being brought to the temple, was taken back to the Thrikkakara municipality, where it has been hoisted.

Ms. Charu said that Onam celebrations had been scaled down owing to the austerity measures being adopted in the wake of the floods in August this year. The municipal-level celebrations will conclude on September 18 with a cultural programme at the Thrikkakara Community Hall.