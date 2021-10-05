Thrikkakara council passes resolution for setting up KV

KOCHI

05 October 2021 00:18 IST

Sufficient land available, says standing panel chief

The Thrikkakara Municipal Council has passed a resolution to begin the preliminary work for establishing a Kendriya Vidyalaya within the municipal area after the Union government gave the green signal for a Kendriya Vidyalaya in the State in 2019.

The standing committee for education chairman Noushad Pallechi said on Monday that there was sufficient land available for establishing the Kendriya Vidyalaya within the municipal area. A meeting of the standing committee has decided to pursue the project in earnest, he added.

While the council has begun preliminary action already, the members will meet District Collector Jaffar Malik soon to discuss the issues involved. Mr. Pallechi also said that the Collector had a crucial role in getting the project through. The municipal authorities were ready to allow the Central school to function with admissions to Classes I to IV in the existing municipal school facility. However, the State government decision will be crucial as all the schools have now been taken over by the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

The first step towards establishing the Kendriya Vidyalaya involved identifying five acres for the buildings and related facilities for the school. Such an extent of government land was available and it would be up to the State government to give the green signal for land allotment, he said.

Meanwhile, the district unit of the BJP has demanded that immediate steps should be taken to establish the Kendriya Vidyalaya allotted for the State in Kakkanad. District vice-president of the party, S. Saji, said that there was anxiety whether the project could be lost because of the failure of the district administration and the municipal authorities to find a suitable piece of land. Mr. Saji, along with Thrikkakara mandalam general secretary M.S. Ajayakumr, has submitted a letter to the Collector on the issue.

Residents’ demand

The Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations has demanded that the district administration should take steps to realise the Kendirya Vidyalaya project. In a statement issued here, the association chairman V. P. Prasad said that while the Union government had given the green signal for 50 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country in 2019, the proposal for Kakkanad had not seen any progress. According to the association, sufficient land was available on the outskirts of Kakkanad with the public sector Traco Cable company as well as close to the refinery of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation. The association appealed to P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, to intervene and do the needful to speed up the project.