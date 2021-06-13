Thrikkakara cooperative hospital to launch major expansion project

The Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital, established on June 13, 1999, has been on the forefront of providing quality and affordable treatment.

Kochi

13 June 2021 23:39 IST

Establishment of cath lab, critical care and dialysis units envisaged

The Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital, which entered its 23rd year on Sunday, has drawn up a major expansion plan that includes the establishment of a cath lab, critical care and dialysis units as well as upgradation of testing and laboratory facilities.

Hospital president M.P. Sukumaran Nair said the institution, which came into existence on June 13, 1999 as a people’s alternative for affordable healthcare, had lined up a loan of around ₹4 crore for the expansion project and expected it to be completed within a year.

The hospital was established as part of the People’s Plan to provide affordable healthcare, and it has been on the forefront of providing quality and affordable treatment, besides taking up initiatives to promote healthy food habits as well as clean environment. The hospital has a facility to handle biodegradable waste. It has also taken steps to promote healthy agricultural practices and production of fruits and vegetables.

The hospital, which took care of around 500 patients daily before the COVID-19 pandemic, now treats around 200 people in the outpatient section. It has also treated more than a thousand COVID-19 patients at its first-line treatment centre, which has oxygen support. “We have been able to provide first-line treatment for COVID-19 at a cost less than what was prescribed by the State government,” said Mr. Nair.

He added that one of the key constraints of the hospital was lack of space. The hospital authorities are exploring the possibility of getting a little more than 20 cents lying close to the institution at Thrikkakara from the Revenue Department. Mr. Nair said if the land was made available, it could be used for the expansion of the hospital.

The expansion programme has been slightly delayed because of the pandemic. The hospital, which was started near the municipal library with a handful of doctors, has grown into a major treatment centre with 28 permanent doctors and 12 consultants. Despite the hospital and consultation charges being less than the prevailing market rate, the institution has been able to stand on its own feet and, helped by CSR funds, contributions, and membership subscription, it has been expanding facilities periodically.