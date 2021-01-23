Thrikkakara Chairperson, four councillors test positive

1,018 new cases, 1,005 recoveries in Ernakulam

Ernakulam recorded 1,018 new COVID-19 cases and 1,005 recoveries on Friday.

In Thrikkakara, 41 people tested positive. The Chairperson of the Thrikkakara municipality, four councillors and two members of the office staff have tested positive for the virus, said P. S. Shibu, Secretary of the municipality.

The municipality office continues to function after it was disinfected, but with fewer staff since those were in direct contact with the infected persons have been advised to remain in quarantine. Kanjoor recorded 33 new cases, Kalamassery 32 and Thuravoor 30.

A total of 24,965 people remain in quarantine. The active case load stands at 11,080.

As many as 8,566 people are recovering at home.

For testing, 6,613 samples were sent on Friday.

1,367 vaccinated

At 14 centres in the district, 1,367 health workers took the Covishield vaccine on Friday. The figure has increased from 1,039 on Thursday and 701 on Tuesday. While 165 people took the vaccine at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, 180 people took it at the MOSC Medical College Hospital, and 100 people each took the vaccine at the Angamaly taluk hospital and Mar Baselios Medical Mission Hospital.

Four minor adverse events following immunisation were reported on Tuesday, involving giddiness or pain, said M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination.