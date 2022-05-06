Thrikkakara bypoll: Church distances itself from LDF candidate selection controversy

‘Allegation is handiwork of vested interest groups’

The Syro-Malabar Church has distanced itself from the controversies regarding the selection of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for the Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll.

The allegation that the Church and its Major Archbishop Mar George Alenchery had influenced the selection of CPI(M) candidate Jo Jacob were baseless. The allegation was the handiwork of some vested interest groups, said a statement issued by Fr. Alex Onampally, secretary of the Syro-Malabar Media Commission, here on Friday.

Various political fronts identify their candidates for polls in accordance with their political positions. The aim of the groups with vested interests in spreading baseless allegations regarding the candidature is understandable. The voters of the Thrikkakara constituency, who have a clear social and political understanding, will approach the bypoll in a democratic manner, said the statement.