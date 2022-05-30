Thrikkakara byelection: stringent action against pre-poll and exit poll surveys

May 30, 2022 20:42 IST

District Collector Jafar Malik has said that stringent action will be taken against those carrying out pre-poll surveys in connection with the Thrikkakara byelection.

“We have received reports that such surveys are being held through WhatsApp and other platforms. The Election Commission has banned pre-poll surveys. The details related to the surveys being held, as part of the Thrikkakara bypoll, have been handed over to the police,” he said.

The Chief Electoral Officer has also banned exit polls on the election day. Action will be taken against those involved in the telecast of exit polls through electronic or other media from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr. Malik has warned of stern action against attempts to cast bogus votes. Necessary steps have been taken to avoid such efforts. About 1,000 police personnel have been posted to ensure a peaceful byelection. The constituency does not have any vulnerable or critical booth. There are 239 polling booths, which include one pink booth and five model booths, according to an official communication.