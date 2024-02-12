GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrikkakara Budget presented amidst allegations, dispute over formalities

February 12, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrikkakara Municipal Budget for 2024-25 with a surplus of ₹8.50 crore, laying stress on social welfare and infrastructure development, was presented on Monday in the midst of claims by the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) that the preparation of the Budget was not preceded by a discussion in the finance standing committee and that the document should be tabled by the municipal secretary.

The Budget document was then placed before the council by both the municipal secretary and the municipal vice-chairman, P.M. Yunus. However, the ruling councillors led by chairperson Radhamani Pillai alleged that the document from the secretary was a fake one. A similar claim was made by the Opposition about the documents placed before the council by Mr. Yunus. Both the ruling council and the Opposition have said that they had filed complaints before the higher authorities on the issue.

The Opposition LDF claimed that the formality of the Budget papers being discussed and approved by the standing committee had not taken place and that the municipal chairperson had no right to present the Budget. But a United Democratic Front (UDF) councillor claimed that the Budget was discussed by the committee on February 4 and the document was passed. The minutes of the meeting on February 4 were available for examination, the councillor added.

Meanwhile, the municipal Budget for 2024-25 envisages a total revenue of ₹149.48 crore, including carryover funds from 2023-24 of ₹18.37 crore.

The Budget has provided for care of the elderly, youth welfare, free medical care, including free dialysis, for various categories of people, a garden and park, support for the differently abled as well as instruction in schools on the Preamble of the Constitution.

A convention centre, taking into consideration the increasing demand for such a facility, has been provided ₹5 crore. A total of ₹10 crore has been set aside for acquiring land for a proposed land bank. A sum of ₹4 crore has been set aside for continuing the Clean Thrikkakra programme and ₹5 crore has been allotted for a municipal marketing complex and a slaughterhouse.

Funds have been allotted for a survey on the status of women, launching the Kadambrayar tourism programme, building and maintenance of stormwater drainage, and protection of common sources of water. The municipality has also set aside ₹10 lakh for preparation of a masterplan for Thrikkakara. A sports academy and expansion and improvement of the Kakkanad junction are also on the anvil.

