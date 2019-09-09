Thrikkakara all set for Thiruvonam

The seat of the Onam legend ,Thrikkakara, is all geared up to celebrate Thiruvonam. The celebrations will reach one of its peaks on the Thiruvonam eve with Pakal Pooram on Tuesday.

While an ensemble of 60 artistes will participate in various programmes, including the traditional percussion performances, there will be nine elephants to add to the solemnity of the occasion, sources in the committee organising the festivities said. Panchavadyam maestro Chottanikkara Vijayan Marar will lead one percussion programme.

There will also be Uthrada Sadya, a solemn lunch served in the traditional style, on Tuesday from 12 noon and fireworks will add colour to the night festivities.

Special ceremonies and cultural programmes have been on at the Thrikkakara temple over the past week with most of the cultural programmes being staged at two venues within the temple premises, which have been spruced up for the occasion.

Mass feast

The Thiruvonam day, Wednesday, which will be the culmination of the Onam festivities for the season, will see a massive feast that will be served to around 15,000 people. Hibi Eden and Benny Behnan, MPs; P.T. Thomas and Ibrahim Kunjur, MLAs; and Sheela Charu, chairperson of the Thrikkakara municipality, are among the dignitaries who have been invited to the festive lunch being served on Thiruvonam day.

Municipal-level fete

Meanwhile, the Thiruvonam flag will reach the Thrikkakara temple on Tuesday. Ms. Charu will receive the festival flag from Thripunithura municipality chairperson Chandrika Devi at the Chithrappuzha bridge, which divides the two municipalities. The flag will then be carried to the temple in a celebratory procession marking the opening of the municipal- level celebrations.