Three youths held with ganja

KOCHI

05 February 2021 01:12 IST

A day after the Kalamassery police launched an anti-drug campaign in the wake of the brutal assault of a youngster by his friends at a colony, three youths were arrested with 4.2 kg of ganja and five LSD stamps on Thursday evening.

The arrested are Sumesh, 26, of Vadakkanchery, Balu, 21, of Thrissur, and Vishnu, 22, of Fort Kochi. They were nabbed from Moolepadam in Kalamassery.

The arrests were made in a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force and the Kalamassery police. They have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Advertising

Advertising